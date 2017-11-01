X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, October 30, 2017, 14:55 by Edwina Brincat

Man beats up friend he came to visit in Malta

Conditionally discharged and to be deported within a week

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

A man who admitted to injuring his friend after the two got into a fight is to be sent back to Italy within a week. 

Ghana-born Kofi Nimoh, 57, who lives in Italy, came over to Malta to visit his friend when the two got into an argument inside a St Paul’s Bay apartment at 8pm on October 23.

 

The argument turned violent, and Mr Nimoh's friend ended up seriously injured. 

Asked by duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud whether he regretted his wrongdoing, Mr Nimoh became visibly emotional, prompting the court to observe that this had indeed been an unfortunate incident which had gotten out of hand.

The court conditionally discharged Mr Nimoh for three years and ordered that he be sent back to Italy within seven days.  The court said the prosecuting officer was responsible for ensuring that the accused left Malta within the week.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted. Lawyer Josette Sultana assisted the accused as legal aid.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rejected expert appointed to Caruana Galizia murder probe

  2. Missing woman found in Kalkara 'cave'

  3. Professional probe ends as Panama auditors resign from institute

  4. Maltese professor named in American election scandal

  5. Watch: Women challenge MPs as they enter Parliament

  6. Watch: Historic site blasted to make way for Mosta showroom, PD...

  7. ‘Dirty oil’ inquiry targets money laundering

  8. Man beats up friend he came to visit in Malta

  9. Police file bribery charges against former FTS official

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed