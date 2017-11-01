Man beats up friend he came to visit in Malta

Photo: Shutterstock

A man who admitted to injuring his friend after the two got into a fight is to be sent back to Italy within a week.

Ghana-born Kofi Nimoh, 57, who lives in Italy, came over to Malta to visit his friend when the two got into an argument inside a St Paul’s Bay apartment at 8pm on October 23.

The argument turned violent, and Mr Nimoh's friend ended up seriously injured.

Asked by duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud whether he regretted his wrongdoing, Mr Nimoh became visibly emotional, prompting the court to observe that this had indeed been an unfortunate incident which had gotten out of hand.

The court conditionally discharged Mr Nimoh for three years and ordered that he be sent back to Italy within seven days. The court said the prosecuting officer was responsible for ensuring that the accused left Malta within the week.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted. Lawyer Josette Sultana assisted the accused as legal aid.