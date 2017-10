An 80-year-old man found lying on the ground in Victoria was rushed to hospital with serious injuries last night.

The man, who lives in Victoria itself, is believed to have fallen from a height. He was found on Triq Borg Geritu at around 10.45pm and taken to Gozo General Hospital.

Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri is leading an inquiry into the incident. Police say they are investigating further.