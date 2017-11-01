Direct flights between Malta and London Southend begin

Malta is now connected to London Southend Airport, with the first flight between the two airports landing at Malta International Airport yesterday evening.

EasyJet will fly the route twice weekly during winter, adding to travellers' options when visiting the UK capital.

The London Southend addition means Malta is now connected to five of London's six airports - Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and now Southend.

Last year, Malta International Airport welcomed around 730,000 passengers from London, and easyJet is expecting the new Southend route to be used by more than 30,000 travellers in its first year of operation.

Southend-On-Sea is mostly known for having the world’s longest leisure pier. The town’s airport, London Southend, has also been getting its share of attention, most notably after its 2012 revamp. Being much smaller than its counterparts, London Southend is quite straightforward to navigate.

The journey from Southend to central London takes approximately an hour by train or two hours when using the National Express coach service.