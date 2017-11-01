Db Group libel cases against Caruana Galizia adjourned to December

The 19 libel cases filed by Silvio Debono last March against Daphne Caruana Galizia are expected to continue in December.

Early this morning, lawyers representing both parties appeared before magistrate Francesco Depasquale, who is due to hear the libel cases.

The cases were filed earlier this year by representatives of the group, who said the late journalist had left them with no other option following a series of articles in which she alleged the group had been handed public land to develop into real estate at well below market value.

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel, handling the Caruana Galizia family brief, asked the court for an adjournment so as to update himself on the course to be followed following his client's assassination two weeks ago.

Lawyer William Cuschieri, assisting the applicant, meanwhile informed the court that he was in a position to present affidavits on the suits.

The cases were adjourned to December. Neither Silvio Debono nor members of the Caruana Galizia family were present in court today.