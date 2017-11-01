Contraband cigarettes found inside Msida bar

An Msida bar owner has been arrested on contraband suspicions after Customs officials discovered 197 cartons of black market cigarettes hidden inside the establishment.

In total, officials seized 42,440 cigarettes along with three kilograms of contraband shisha pipe smoking tobacco. Most of the seized cigarettes were branded 'Business Royals', with other brands including 'Pall Mall', 'American Legend', 'Richman', 'American Gold Eagle' and 'Three Stars Light'.

The bar owner is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

Anyone with information about contraband trading can contact Customs anonymously on 2568 5124 or 2568 5200.