Anthony Buttigieg takes over Partit Demokratiku

Anthony Buttigieg has taken over as the new party leader of the Partit Demokratika, after the other contender, Timothy Alden, withdrew his nomination.

Dr Buttigieg, a founder member of PD, was proposed by outgoing leader Marlene Farrugia and seconded by Godfrey Farrugia.

The elections for the new executive council had been scheduled for November 1, but since the number of nominations matched the number of vacancies this is no longer required. Instead, the new executive council will be holding its first meeting, where other party officials would be confirmed, it said.

“PD reaffirms its stand as the party of good governance, sustainable development and constitutional reform, which has been one of its pledges since its beginning,” it said in a statement.

“The realities of the evolving political scenario calls for stability and a fresh outlook to a political reform. PD is the third national political force and has reached a milestone in recent political history by electing two of its members to Parliament. It will continue to remain outstandingly different, credible and provide that platform that inspires more confidence in Maltese politics through a team approach.”