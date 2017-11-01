X

Monday, October 30, 2017

72 recruits join the AFM

Recruits have weeks of training before formal acceptance

The AFM today opened its doors to 72 recruits, seven of whom are females and eight Gozitans.

The newly enlisted members have successfully completed the selection process, consisting of a physical fitness and written assessment, an interview and a complete medical examination.

Over the coming weeks, the recruits will learn the basics of soldiering: namely physical training, skill-at-arms and drill, among others. They will be extensively trained in weapon handling skills, marksmanship, ceremonial drill, first aid, map reading and various other subjects. Military law, international humanitarian law, military ethos, radio voice procedure and various other life skills will also be taught.

“The Training School team within the 4 Regiment will, over the coming weeks, test the recruits’ moral of character, team qualities, motivation, leadership and determination,” the AFM said.

Once the recruits achieve the required standards, they will perform the formal Passing-Out Parade, which will mark their transition from civilian to soldier. They will later be posted to the various units of the AFM – on land, at sea or in the air.

