Watch: Wit and skill for The Hunt

The second edition of the Times of Malta Motoring treasure hunt attracted more than 150 drivers and passengers in 37 cars.

Participants met at the Allied Newspapers offices in Mrieħel, where they were briefed and given clues for the treasure hunt. The judges insisted that, rather than a race, The Hunt – as the event was themed – was mostly a challenge for quick thinking and skill.

The clues took participants all over the island, with The Hunt ending at the Auto Sales Limited (Kind’s) showroom in Mosta Road, Lija. There, participants – including Jay, Oz and Corrine from XFM 100.2’s Big Breakfast and car owners from the Old Motors Club – enjoyed a party featuring an appearance by Ivan Grech from Winter Moods, who entertained the crowd.

The winners were announced by judges Joe Abela, Stanley Vassallo and Joe Vella.

Prizes were given to the top 10 drivers, and participants were also given a prize. The top prizes were won by Simone Ellul, Winston Pirotta and Sue Wallbank. All the participants also received a goodie bag.

The Hunt was sponsored by Auto Sales Limited (Kind’s), Chemimart, Enemed and Malta Public Transport. Other sponsors included Virtu Ferries, Corinthia San Ġorġ, Henry J Bean’s, Ta’ Xbiex Perfumery, Radisson Blu, Radisson Golden Sands, Ta’ Marija Restaurant, Farsons, DB Group and Delicata Wines.