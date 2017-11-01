Wine lists
As a visitor to Malta, I totally agree with the comments made by George Meekers (‘Wine lists by soil type, seriously?’, October 13), particularly to having a local section, preferably at the beginning of the list.
With regard to having a further description after ‘red’, can we please go back to including the old regional names? I know what to expect from a Beaujolais or Rioja but have no knowledge or interest in the grape they come from.
As for selection, I was told many years ago by an ‘expert’: find a wine you like, get the biggest glass possible and enjoy it.
