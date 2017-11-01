Trump’s rash decisions

The Trump administration has vowed to break anything with President Barack Obama’s name on it. The latest case of irresponsible behaviour came the other day with the expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats.

The mysterious ‘sonic attack’ on American Embassy personnel in Cuba is undoubtedly very worrying. But President Raoul Castro summoned the top American envoy to express his concern, offer immediate assistance and allow in Cuba the Federal Bureau of Investigation, hardly normal practice for the Cuban government.

If Cuba was not responsible for the ‘sonic attack’, the quick expulsion of its diplomats should be read as a grave assault on the improved relations between it and the US.

But, as usual, Donald Trump was in a hurry and ordered the expulsion.

Considering Castro’s quick action to offer assistance and allow the FBI to enter Cuba to investigate and given that personnel from Canada, with which Cuba has long maintained a very cordial relationship, were also attacked, Trump is wrong to accuse the Cuban government of complicity.

A great majority of Americans support the improved relations with Cuba, thanks mainly to Obama’s personal intervention. Undermining the good progress made in US-Cuba relations, Trump’s hasty actions would certainly damage American business interests and America’s image on the world stage.

If the Trump administration wishes to go after Cold War adversaries, maybe it should better start with Russia and Macchiavelli Vladimir Putin.