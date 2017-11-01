In the dark
I live in a block of flats in Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema, together with seven other families.
Our drive-in is rather dark but, thank God, exactly opposite is a street light which illuminates the drive-in. For some time now, this street light is not functioning and residents who contacted the local council were told there is a problem with it.
I wonder whether some money can be spared from the huge surplus we have to engage a scientist from Nasa who might be able to solve this months-old problem.
In fairness, I do not know whether Enemalta knows of the problem. I have tried several times to phone them up but with no success. In the meantime, we elderly people fear the total darkness in our drive-in, what with so many burglaries reported on a daily basis.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.