Monday, October 30, 2017, 06:12 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

In the dark

I live in a block of flats in Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema, together with seven other families.

Our drive-in is rather dark but, thank God, exactly opposite is a street light which illuminates the drive-in. For some time now, this street light is not functioning and residents who contacted the local council were told there is a problem with it.

I wonder whether some money can be spared from the huge surplus we have to engage a scientist from Nasa who might be able to solve this months-old problem.

In fairness, I do not know whether Enemalta knows of the problem. I have tried several times to phone them up but with no success. In the meantime, we elderly people fear the total darkness in our drive-in, what with so many burglaries reported on a daily basis.

