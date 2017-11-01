Photo: Jonathan Borg

Allow me to comment on the letter ‘Consider timing’ by Eddy Privitera (October 20).

The correspondent said: “All the Malta Labour Party leaders, a good number of Labour MPs, officials and people who had worked closely with Labour governments had been the subject of Daphne’s no-holds-barred criticism for decades. But there had never been an attempt on her life throughout all those years, as happened now, after Daphne turned her guns on Delia and those close to him.”

By the same argument, throughout 25 years of successive Nationalist governments no Maltese journalist was ever harmed (despite what was, at times, malicious, noisy and vociferous criticism) whereas after five years of Joseph Muscat’s Labour government, Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on October 16.