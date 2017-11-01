An EU in denial

l have been a regular visitor to Malta for over 30 years and have seen great changes, some of which l suspect have been financed by EU money. The comment by Revel Barker graphically illustrates why UK citizens like me voted to leave the European Union. In my opinion, the EU is in total denial as to what its citizens are thinking. The comments made show that the UK is not alone in its opinion of the EU.

In her Florence speech, our Prime Minister made genuine concessions to the EU, which, in turn, totally rejected them.

The UK wishes to remain a good friend, neighbour and trading partner with Europe. If it is forced to leave without a deal then everybody loses.