Tip Top Nelliere triumphs in President’s Cup final

Tip Top Nelliere on his way to victory in the President's Cup final. Photo: Jonathan Borg

French Tip Top Nelliere, driven by Michael Ellul, won yesterday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack – the President’s Cup final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

The final formed part of the 44th meeting of the season made up of eight races all for trotters. Rodney Gatt once again ended the best driver with four wins.

Twelve trotters lined up for the President’s Cup. Tip Top Nelliere (Michael Ellul) was the fastest horse at first, going just in front of Urido d’Alban (Mario Fenech) and Spirit Des Logos (Julian Farrugia).

With a lap to go Ellul’s trotter was still going strong and cruised to its fourth win of the season ahea of favourite Unrefundable (Anton Cassar) and Spirit Des Logos (Julian Farrugia). Tipol De Nappes (Michael Ghigo) was fourth.

At the end of this final, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca presented the winning trophy to Ellul and co-owners Jesmond Gauci and Stephen Ciangura.

Tip Top Nelliere clocked an average time of 1.16.2” per kilometre.

The other races in the afternoon programme were reserved for class Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper trotters.

In the only class Gold race on the card, Rodney Gatt with Swedish mare Warica took the lead with a lap to go. This ten year old mare sealed its fourth win of the season by two lenghts from Quartz De Gautiers (Clifferty Calleja). Danish newcomer Triton Sisa (Charles Camilleri) and Tom De Lauriere (Raymond Cassar) also obtained a good place.

In the first class Silver race, Rodney Gatt put Tenor Orange in front around 400m from the finishing line and this trotter past the finishing post first easily by ten lengths from Sambuca Knick (Charles Camilleri) and Sillon Du Breuil (Michael Ellul).

Takinou d’Axel (Chris Cassar) finished in fourth place.

For Tenor Orange this was its fifth win of the year and in Malta.

A keen duel between two trotters developed in the final metres of the second class Silver race. It was Big Finish (Rodney Gatt) which gained its third win in Malta from Tantieme (Clifferty Calleja). Ramses d’Ariane (Kevin Sciberras) and Alice The Trotter (Andrew Farrugia) followed home in that order.

Again in the last class Silver race it was Rodney Gatt who stole the limelight with the fourth win of the day together with Redent Magro.

Here there was a close finish between Purple Hall (Rodney Gatt) and Evisir (Redent Magro).

Both horses were declared as winners by the racing stewards with Ultime Des Racques (Michael Sultana) and Roi Des Couperies (Paul Galea) also obtaining a good place.

Another meeting at the racetrack will be held on Friday. The first race starts at 7pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Copper. Quim Itou (Paul Galea) – 1.20.1”

Race 2. Class Bronze. Very Crazy Quick (Dylan Baldacchino) – 1.21.3”

Race 3. Class Silver. Tenor Orange (Rodney Gatt) – 1.18.1”

Race 4. Class Silver. Big Finish (Rodney Gatt) – 1.19.6”

Race 5. Class Gold. Warica (Rodney Gatt) – 1.19.3”

Race 6. Class Bronze. Sampiero De May (David Galea) – 1.20.8”

Race 7. President’s Cup Final. Class Premier. Tip Top Nelliere (Michael Ellul) – 1.16.2”

Race 8. Class Silver. Purple Hall (Rodney Gatt) – Evisir (Redent Magro) – 1.20.7”