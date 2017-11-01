Serbia part company with coach Muslin after reaching World Cup
Serbia have parted company with coach Slavoljub Muslin after the 64-year-old steered the Balkan nation to the 2018 World Cup, their first major tournament in eight years, the country's football association (FSS) said on Monday.
"The FSS, headed by president Slavisa Kokeza, convened and decided to part company with Muslin by mutual consent, with his assistant Mladen Krstajic taking over as the caretaker until a new head coach is appointed," the FFS said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.