Balzan too strong for Mosta

Balzan's Bojan Kaljevic (left) battles with Davide Mansi of Mosta for the ball. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Balzan 5

Mosta 0

Balzan found little difficulty to ease past Mosta 5-0 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Reds opened the score on 13 minutes when Bojan Kaljevic connected to Alfred Effiong’s cross and head the ball past Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

On 28 minutes Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella had to charge out of his goal to intercept Paul Fenech’s pass towards the goalbound Kaljevic.

Mosta were forced to make their first change five minutes from the break when Giovanni Nuti replaced the limping David Fenech.

Edison Zarate should have pulled Mosta level on 64 minutes when the Chilean midfielder connected to Veronese’s corner kick but he incredibly headed wide in front of a gaping goal.

That turned out to be a crucial miss as two minutes later Balzan doubled their lead.

They were awarded a corner kick and Fenech’s delivery was met by Elkinn Serrano Valero whose downward header had the better of Andreas Vella.

Mosta were now down and out and Balzan went on to all but wrap up the points when in another quick raid Kaljevic served Effiong on the edge of the area and the Malta striker curled the ball into the top corner of the net.

Serrano Valero put his name on the scoresheet for a second time on 79 minutes when the Colombian defender latched onto Effiong’s pass, following Ryan Fenech’s corner kick, to stab the ball into the net.

Balzan completed the rout four minutes from time when from another Ryan Fenech corner kick Effiong headed the ball into the net.

Mosta’s woes were further compounded on 88 minutes when Mansi was dismissed after committing a second bookable offence.