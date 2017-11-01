Żurrieq to get a sub-post office

Running postal errands in Żurrieq is about to become easier, with a new sub-post office opening in the locality on Wednesday.

The MaltaPost addition will offer postage services, the sale of stamps, bill payment and money order services.

It will be situated inside AZ Stationery on Vjal l-Indipendenza and will open from 6am to noon and 4pm to 7pm between Monday to Friday, as well as 6am to noon on Saturdays.

Dingli sub-post office change

MaltaPost is also changing its Dingli sub-post office location, moving from its current spot to a new space inside L-Għajn Stationery on 100, Main Street as of Thursday.

Clients at this sub-post office will be able to send local and international mail, buy stamps, collect registered and bulky items, pay bills and make money orders.

It will open from 7am until noon between Mondays and Saturdays, as well as 4pm to 7pm on weekdays.