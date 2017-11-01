X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, October 30, 2017, 15:04

Have your say: What do you think of the manifestations after Daphne's murder?

Justified, or harmful?

There have been at least five organised manifestations calling for justice after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Civil Society Network says it will not rest until the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General step down. The #OccupyCastille women's movement have called for swift changes to the constitution. Journalists have united to say they will not be silenced. 

But there has also been criticism against the protests, with some describing them as partisan and others fearing they are threatening the country's stability. 

What do you think? Do you agree with the protests taking place? Have you taken part in any of the demonstrations and why? If you have steered away from them, let us know why. Post a comment in the Comments Section below. We want to hear from you. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Crane topples over in Baħar ic-Cagħaq after road caves in

  2. A 150-year-old fort waits to be eaten by the sea

  3. Watch: Swieqi council films its residents depositing rubbish at...

  4. Announcements - 30 October 2017

  5. Announcements - 31 October, 2017

  6. Have your say: What do you think of the manifestations after...

  7. Żurrieq to get a sub-post office

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed