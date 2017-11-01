Have your say: What do you think of the manifestations after Daphne's murder?
Justified, or harmful?
There have been at least five organised manifestations calling for justice after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The Civil Society Network says it will not rest until the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General step down. The #OccupyCastille women's movement have called for swift changes to the constitution. Journalists have united to say they will not be silenced.
But there has also been criticism against the protests, with some describing them as partisan and others fearing they are threatening the country's stability.
What do you think? Do you agree with the protests taking place? Have you taken part in any of the demonstrations and why? If you have steered away from them, let us know why. Post a comment in the Comments Section below. We want to hear from you.
