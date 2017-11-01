Crane topples over in Baħar ic-Cagħaq after road caves in
Nobody hurt in incident
A crane toppled over onto a Baħar ic-Cagħaq building site this afternoon after part of the road one of its stabilising arms was resting on appeared to cave in.
Part of the crane, its permit clearly visible on its windscreen, reportedly hit a neighbouring house as it fell onto its side at the Triq is-Sikka site.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.
