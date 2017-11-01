Announcements - 30 October 2017

Obituaries

CAUCHI. On October 27, PAUL, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Antonia (Lina), his sons Charles and his wife Bernadette and Robert and his wife Adelaide, his grandchildren Andrew, Daphne and Nicole, his and his wife’s siblings, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31 at 1.45pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where a celebratory Mass will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Blas Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.



DELIA. On October 28, MARIO, of Birkirkara, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Georgina, his son Clifford and his wife Gabriella, his daughter Caroline and her partner Alex, grandchildren Giorgia, Jacob and Daniel, brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, October 30, at 2pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULÈ. On October 29, POLLY, of Cospicua, aged 87 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Twanny and his wife Eva, Mario and his wife Carmen, Michael and his wife Ina and Godwin and his wife Mariella, her grandchildren Marcette and her husband Mark, Benjamin and his wife Roberta, Daniel, Maria and Abigail, her great grandchild Julian, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday, October 30, at 1.15pm for the Collegiate of the Immaculate Conception, Cos-picua, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On October 29, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, AGNES, née Chircop, of St Julians, passed away peacefully, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Albert, her brother Louis, her nephew Dennis Kirkop, her niece Joyce and her husband Raymond Bonello, other nephews and nieces, her carer Mariella Bonello, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow at 1.30pm for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment. Donations to the Malta Dementia Society, University of Malta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mr Tabone wishes to thank the management and staff of Casa Antonia for the loving care and treatment offered to his wife.

In Memoriam

BONELLO COLE. In memory of my beloved MARTIN, today the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Gone from my sight but never from my heart. Rachael.

BONELLO COLE – MARTIN. Treasured and loving memories of a very dear father, grandfather and brother, today the fifth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed by his son Carl and his wife Verena, his grandchildren and his sisters Jennifer and Shirley and her husband Ivan. Today’s 7.30am Mass at the chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

DEGUARA – JOSEPH. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 28th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons and grandsons.

GAUCI BORDA. Treasured memories of my beloved brother HENRY, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and always missed by his brother Franco and his wife Josette, his nephew Glenn and his nieces Daphne and Leanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

INCORVAJA – JOHN. On the 31st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Josephine, May, Connie and families.

MICALLEF – JACKIE. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the eighth anniversary of her death. Always missed, never forgotten. Rachael.

MICALLEF – JACQUELINE, née Dunbar Vella. Fondest memories of a loving wife to Michel and a great mother to Tamara and Tara on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER – PASCAL JÉRÔME. Fondest memories of a much loved child, especially today being the 31st anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his father Gerald.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – SHARYN. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A loving wife and mother and beacon of love, light and happiness to many. On the 18th anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited. Simon, Rebekkah and Rhea Jade.