Watch: Spanish ambassador to Malta discusses the Catalan crisis
José Pons discusses the troubled situation
Violent scenes which unfolded when Catalans went to the polls 10 days ago shocked the world and have left Spain staring down the barrel of a political crisis.
But the heavy-handed enforcement could have been avoided had Catalan police obeyed a court order and shut down polling stations, Spain's ambassador to Malta José Pons has said.
In this Times Talk interview, ambassador Pons insists that the Catalan referendum - declared illegal by Spain's constitutional court - was itself a violation of democratic principles and respect for the rule of law.
He acknowledges that things could have turned out differently, but argues that it's easy to speak with the benefit of hindsight.
Ambassador Pons, a Catalan speaker who hails from the Balearic island of Mallorca, also had some interesting things to say about photos of pro-Spanish protesters making fascist salutes.
Watch the full Times Talk interview tomorrow on our website.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.