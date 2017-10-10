RMSR a dream come true for Maltese expatriate

Rosario Sammut is set to take the Rolex Middle Sea Race challenge this month on board British boat Seawolf.

Maltese ex-pat Roz Sammut is out to show that it’s never too late for a challenge as the 69-year-old prepares to take part in the Rolex Middle Sea Race (RMSR) this month.

The father-of-three, who turns 70 next year, shall join an eight-man crew and spend five days at sea racing other international teams for the coveted Rolex Middle Sea Race trophy.

“My wife and I visit Malta twice a year. Every October we watch the start of the RMSR from the heights of St Barbara’s Bastion and each time I wish I could be on one of the boats,” Sammut told Times of Malta.

“Approaching my 70th birthday, my wife suggested that perhaps this year may well be the last opportunity of participating in such a gruelling race. We’re not getting any younger. So the race, apart from a welcome challenge, is an early birthday present.”

Sammut, who was born in Malta and has now settled in Hampshire, explained that his passion for the waters came from his time in the Royal Navy.

“My father used to tell stories of fishing from Wied Iż-Żurrieq as a youth, on a kajjik propelled by sails. The art was a mystery to me at the time.

“Then I joined the Royal Navy aged 17 and started to learn dinghy sailing from the word go. As time went on I progressed to bigger boats and embarked on the RYA scheme of training. Since gaining my coastal skipper certificate in 1991, I have helped out in yacht delivery from the UK to the Mediterranean on a number of occasions.

“Having spent 24 years in the navy, the Mediterranean Sea is a familiar patch of water, with numerous trips on HMS Fearless, Bulwark and Albion.

“So the race is a bit of a pilgrimage to an area I knew in a different context in my younger days. Of course this area is so iconic from a historical perspective when we remember the wartime connection.”

The 600-mile sailing event, now in its 38th edition, starts and finishes in Valletta Grand Harbour and the sailing crews will have to circumnavigate Sicily (including the tricky Messina strait), Pantelleria and Lampedusa in a race that already has over 50 entrants and may yet challenge the record of 124 starters, set in 2014.

Sammut is taking the event seriously and went into detail on his team’s preparations in the build-up to the race.

“There will be a crew of eight on the British yacht ‘Seawolf’, a Pronavia 38,” he said.

“It is skippered by David Latham who has done the race on numerous occasions. The first time I climb on board Seawolf and meet the rest of the crew will be on October 16, when we get together for one week of training.

“Presumably everyone would have quite a lot of sailing experience under their belt and the week of training will familiarise us with this particular boat and weld us into an effective team.”

“Above all I hope to enjoy the whole experience. But I do expect that we can win.”