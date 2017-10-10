Russian Film Week ends today

A Russian Film Week marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Malta comes to an end today with the screening of The Bolshoi at the Embassy Cinemas.

The Bolshoi is the story of a young provincial girl, Yulia, who dreams of becoming a ballerina. After her father’s death, she runs away to Moscow to enter a ballet academy at the Bolshoi Theatre.

Through a difficult and challenging journey, she achieves her goal.

With talent, mastery, patience and determination, she reaches the pinnacle of success in ballet, becoming a prima ballerina at the Bolshoi Theatre.

The film is being screened at Embassy Cinemas, Valletta, today at 7pm. For more information visit www.embassycomplex.com.mt or call 2122 2225.