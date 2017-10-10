Watch: US man clings to moving school bus

An American man has been arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and destruction of property after he jumped on the hood of a school bus and demanded to be let inside the vehicle.

Leverne Doran, 68, a retired teacher jumped on the bus outside of Baltimore, after he claimed one of the students inside the bus threw a plastic bottle at his car.

Susan Copenhaver had two grandkids on the bus and was so upset she posted the video on her Facebook page.

"The children were scared to death," she said. The clip has since gone viral.