Watch: US man clings to moving school bus
An American man has been arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and destruction of property after he jumped on the hood of a school bus and demanded to be let inside the vehicle.
Leverne Doran, 68, a retired teacher jumped on the bus outside of Baltimore, after he claimed one of the students inside the bus threw a plastic bottle at his car.
Susan Copenhaver had two grandkids on the bus and was so upset she posted the video on her Facebook page.
"The children were scared to death," she said. The clip has since gone viral.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.