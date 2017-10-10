Turkey's president fights urge to sleep during news conference

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fell asleep several times during a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Kiev on Monday evening.

As Poroshenko was delivering his speech, Erdogan - who was sitting next to the Ukrainian president - yawned, struggled to keep his eyes open and fell asleep briefly several times.

Turkish-Ukrainian talks lasted for more than three hours before the two leaders came out to make statements.