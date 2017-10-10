Young woman thrown off horse, seriously injured
A 20-year-old woman from Naxxar was seriously injured this afternoon when she fell off a horse near Salina.
The police said the accident happened at 1.15 pm in Triq is-Salina.
The woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where she was found to be seriously injured.
The police are investigating.
The incident happened close to the area where a 50-year-old died in 2009 when she fell off her horse while training for show jumping in Magħtab.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.