Young woman thrown off horse, seriously injured

A 20-year-old woman from Naxxar was seriously injured this afternoon when she fell off a horse near Salina.

The police said the accident happened at 1.15 pm in Triq is-Salina.

The woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where she was found to be seriously injured.

The police are investigating.

The incident happened close to the area where a 50-year-old died in 2009 when she fell off her horse while training for show jumping in Magħtab.