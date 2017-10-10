Young man falls victim to de Valette's sword

The statue with the damaged sword.

A Russian teenager who damaged one of Valletta’s landmark monuments while posing for a snapshot at de Valette Square pleaded guilty to involuntarily damaging a public monument when charged in court this morning.

The fifteen year old youth, currently studying in Malta, was with a group of friends in the capital city yesterday at around 6pm. Little did he think, when clambering onto the de Valette statue to take a picture, that his act would land him on the wrong side of the law.

While posing for his photo, the hilt of the Grandmaster’s sword suddenly snapped under his weight.

The youth, who is not being named by court order since he is a minor, was marched to court to answer for his wrongdoing.

Before Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, the hapless youth admitted to the charge of involuntary damage to a public monument.

The court declared the teenager guilty upon his own admission and conditionally discharged him for one year. He was ordered to foot the expenses relative to the repair of the damaged monument which totalled €1,750.

Inspector Daryl Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid.