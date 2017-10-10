Woman claims she was raped while drunk - man arraigned

A chance encounter between a Turkish man and a Swedish woman at a club last Saturday night, followed by a sexual episode between the two, landed the man in court this afternoon on charges of rape.

Murat Durmaz, 40, met the 26-year old while at a bar and after several drinks together, the two ended up at his St Julian's penthouse where he allegedly forced her to have sex.

The prosecution explained in court that the woman had filed a report claiming that she had been raped by the man who had offered to take her home, leading her instead to his own place where he allegedly had sex with her while she was drunk.

The woman had apparently been impressed by the man’s talk about his social status and Jacuzzi-equipped penthouse. Moreover, she had “felt safe” after his claim of being gay.

Defence lawyer Marion Camilleri, appearing for Mr Durmaz, insisted that the sexual encounter had been consensual and that no violence had been involved. Indeed, the alleged victim presented “no sign” of physical violence.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, after hearing the man plead not guilty, rejected the request for bail and remanded him in custody.

Inspectors Paula Ciantar and Matthew Spagnol prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel. Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared for the woman.