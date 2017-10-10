Watch: Malta's surfing dog takes to the waves at Għadira Bay
The dog is a constant companion at his owner's many water sports activities
Meet Malta's surfing dog.
Thor a three-year-old cane corso frequently accompanies his owner Godfrey Abela on his many water sports activities, particularly kite surfing.
But he stole the show over the weekend, surfing alone at Għadira Bay. "My boy surfing alone...So proud of " Mr Abela wrote on Facebook.
"Everybody was admiring him and taking pictures," Mr Abela told Times of Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.