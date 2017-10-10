Advert
Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 19:34

Watch: Malta's surfing dog takes to the waves at Għadira Bay

The dog is a constant companion at his owner's many water sports activities

Meet Malta's surfing dog.

Thor a three-year-old cane corso frequently accompanies his owner Godfrey Abela on his many water sports activities, particularly kite surfing. 

But he stole the show over the weekend, surfing alone at  Għadira Bay. "My boy surfing alone...So proud of " Mr Abela wrote on Facebook.

"Everybody was admiring him and taking pictures," Mr Abela told Times of Malta.

 

