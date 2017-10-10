Watch: Malta's surfing dog takes to the waves at Għadira Bay

Meet Malta's surfing dog.

Thor a three-year-old cane corso frequently accompanies his owner Godfrey Abela on his many water sports activities, particularly kite surfing.

But he stole the show over the weekend, surfing alone at Għadira Bay. "My boy surfing alone...So proud of " Mr Abela wrote on Facebook.

"Everybody was admiring him and taking pictures," Mr Abela told Times of Malta.