Today's front pages

The presentation of the Budget for 2018 yesterday is the main story in all national newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes the Finance Minister saying that it is a Budget for ‘the future’.

The Malta Independent says the Budget does not contain any new taxes or tax increases.

Malta Today says the surplus will be available only when the cash from the sale of passports comes in.

L-Orizzont says the Budget will improve the standard of living and lays the foundations for the future.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Alan Delia saying that the Opposition is willing to help a government that lacks a plan.