This summer was slightly warmer than last year's, Met Office confirms

This year's summer was slightly warmer than last year's, with the highest temperature being recorded in July at 38.7°C, the Met Office at Malta International Airport said.

The mean temperature throughout summer was 1.3°C higher than summer 2016’s mean of 25.6°C.

On average, the summer months enjoyed 330.8 hours of sunshine, which was higher than the previous summer’s mean of 313 hours.

With regard to September, the Met Office said September 8, a public holiday, was the month’s gloomiest and windiest day. On the day, the sun shone for a mere 2.8 hours and a maximum gust of 37 knots blowing from the north was

recorded. Moreover, the islands were pelted by rain falling at a maximum rate of 36.1 mm per hour, ultimately amounting to a total of 20.4 mm.

The month’s wettest day was the 24th, producing 20.6 mm of September’s total

precipitation of 43.8 mm. On both the 8th and the 24th of September, thunder was recorded.

Last month, the sun shone for a total of 279.7 hours, with its brightest days – September 1 and September 13, both enjoying 11.4 hours of sunshine.

At 25.7°C, September’s mean air temperature was 3 degrees lower than the previous month’s mean.

However, on the 16th, the mercury still shot up to a highest maximum temperature of 31.7°C. On the other hand, the temperature dipped to a lowest minimum of 16.7°C on the 21st of September.