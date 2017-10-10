Sewage flows in St Julian's as pipe burst blowing up the road

People passing through Triq Lapsi in St Julian’s were this morning greeted with a “horrendous” smell after an underground sewage pipe burst with the pressure blowing up the road.

A reader complained that the sewage was pouring down the road and stopping the traffic.

“It's horrific, the smell is horrendous and dangerous to people's health, especially the kids walking to school,” she said.

Water services personnel are on site to repair the damage.