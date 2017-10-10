Pleasant surprise from survey on post-16 studies

A study carried out in April 2016 showed that 89% of youths carried on studying after reaching the age of 16, considerably higher than the percentage of 12.1% quoted by MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi in a Parliamentary Question.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo noted that the figure of 12.1% was not attributed but that a study carried out by the National School Support Service showed that 89% of students at the end of the scholastic year 2014/2015 carried on with their studies.

Out of the 4,106 students that responded to the survey, 3,662 went on to other studies, with 238 opting to go to work, while 206 chose other options.

The minister said that each State college had a career guidance team which helped students to plan for their future, identifying academic or vocational courses to pursue, as well as organising work experience.

In September 2019, a new project is to be tried out, called My Journey, which will also widen the choices of vocational subjects, he said.