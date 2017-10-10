More streamlining of mental health services needed - President

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Mental health services offered to young people need to be better streamlined to ensure these people are not lost in the system, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has urged.

Speaking at the unveiling of the a report following a series of consultation sessions facilitated by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, Ms Coleiro Preca said that young people who turned 18 and who received help to tackle their mental health issues were immediately treated as adults the minute they became of age.

These young people, who would already be in a vulnerable position, were being treated as children one day and adults the next, without any transition period, she said.

The report lists policy recommendations aimed to raise awareness on mental health.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in every four people is affected by mental health problems at some point in their lives. By 2030, depression will be one of the major health problems around the world, the President said, adding that more specialised services for youths is needed.

“By paying attention to young people we can start preventing problems later on in life and that is why a more harmonious transition is needed,” Ms Coleiro Preca said.