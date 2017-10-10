Advert
Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 14:40 by Edwina Brincat

Man returns to court over petrol station thefts

He was also charged with damaging third party property

A man, currently out on bail, was this morning escorted to court facing fresh charges over a series of thefts from service stations earlier this month.

Dennis Cremona, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to stealing an undisclosed sum of money from three petrol stations located in Lija, Birżebbuġa and Marsa between October 2 and 8.

He was also charged with voluntary damage to third party property.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, heard how the arrested man, who is a relapser, had also breached the conditions of bail granted in August.

Although the man entered a not guilty plea, no request for bail was filed at this stage. He was remanded the man in custody.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defence counsel.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Budget 2018 at a glance

  2. Commentary: Budget 2018

  3. Fish alien to the Mediterranean captured...

  4. At least eight dead as vessels collide...

  5. Vatican Bank claims "significant"...

  6. Deborah Schembri lands a €42,000 gig at...

  7. Extra day of vacation leave and higher...

  8. Buy-to-let yield soars as rents boom

  9. Thieves break into Żejtun parish church

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed