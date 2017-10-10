Man returns to court over petrol station thefts

A man, currently out on bail, was this morning escorted to court facing fresh charges over a series of thefts from service stations earlier this month.

Dennis Cremona, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to stealing an undisclosed sum of money from three petrol stations located in Lija, Birżebbuġa and Marsa between October 2 and 8.

He was also charged with voluntary damage to third party property.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, heard how the arrested man, who is a relapser, had also breached the conditions of bail granted in August.

Although the man entered a not guilty plea, no request for bail was filed at this stage. He was remanded the man in custody.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defence counsel.