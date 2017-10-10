Gozo tunnel project moves a step closer

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rock samples are being taken from various places in the seabed between Malta and Gozo, as part of the studies being carried out in connection with plans to link the two islands by a tunnel.

The samples will go almost 200m below the seabed, according to Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

Other samples are also being taken from the land that will be used for the project, he added in his reply to a Parliamentary Question.

In July 2011, Transport Malta appointed Mott Macdonald to carry out a preliminary analysis of the tunnel options, as part of an EU-funded project. Following Cabinet approval, the government instructed Transport Malta to commission detailed feasibility studies.

Seismic studies were carried out in the channel at the end of 2016, the results of which will be used to obtain geological information about the seabed, particularly whether there are any faults. The seabed was also mapped in detail.

Results from both the seismic sturveys and the geological tests will be used as the basis for the designs of the tunnel.

All the studies are being carried out under the supervision of foreign experts from Transport Malta who are experienced in tunnel projects.