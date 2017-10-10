Customs seize over 368m cigarettes in a decade
Excise and duties due on contraband amounted to €40m
The Customs Department seized367.8 million cigarettes in the 10 years between 2007 and 2017, along with over half a million bottles of alcohol.
According to information in a Parliamentary Question, the amount of customs duty and excise tax that would have had to be paid on the shipments amounted to just under €40 million.
In addition to the amounts of cigarettes, the department confiscated tobacco, while the alcohol totals include spirits, wines and beer.
