Customs seize over 368m cigarettes in a decade

The Customs Department seized367.8 million cigarettes in the 10 years between 2007 and 2017, along with over half a million bottles of alcohol.

According to information in a Parliamentary Question, the amount of customs duty and excise tax that would have had to be paid on the shipments amounted to just under €40 million.

In addition to the amounts of cigarettes, the department confiscated tobacco, while the alcohol totals include spirits, wines and beer.