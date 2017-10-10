PD lambasts Budget, says it lacks vision

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Budget failed to address current and future challenges with a roadmap that indicated the country’s vision and direction, the Partit Demokratiku said.

In a statement this morning, PD said the Budget showed that a stress test for each sector in the country had not yet been taken.

And in spite of economic growth, the government failed to launch any proposals to incentivise new economic development.

The Budget also lacked ideas on ways to improve the people’s quality of life.

The roles of family and young people in society were not acknowledged and incentivised and the increase given to pensioners was not realistic.

PD said the Budget was not immediately addressing the problem of residential accommodation for those who could not afford to rent.

Vulnerable patients suffering from mental or rare diseases were not mentioned or were being offered token assistance.

The government was taking its time to solve Gozo’s double insularity problem, particularly for workers and students. The fact that accommodation for Gozitan university students was unaffordable was not even mentioned, PD said.

It said the traffic congestion problem was not solved with a learning curve or with the setting up of a smokescreen agency but with commitment and through the drawing up of a serious and robust plan.

Although the unemployment problem had been mitigated, working conditions were not the same for everyone and the same work same pay concept had been forgotten.

Precarious employment had increased contrary to what the Budget was saying.

PD said the government lacked environmental credentials and had ignored the small self-employed, was not guaranteeing long-term prosperity and was bearing the fruit sowed by others.