Budget lacks direction in number of sectors - UĦM

Updated at 9.15am with MDA's reaction

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin said the Budget presented yesterday lacked direction in a number of sectors.

One such sector was the importation of workers when the union had presented a proposal on how to eliminate abuse through the online registration of contracts.

The government, it said, failed to come up with proposals on workers’ cooperatives when it had proposed cooperatives in the health sector for increased efficiency.

It also criticised the government for not giving the public the holidays they lost in the past.

The UĦM said it was in favour of social loans but the government did not give details on how these would work.

It had also expected concrete initiatives regarding public transport. It noted that it had proposed the creation of park-and-ride hubs all around Malta and had proposed talks with employers for the setting up of transport schemes.

The union said it disagreed with claims that poverty had been reduced and said inequality among workers was growing.

It said it welcomed measures on adoption and foster care as well as fiscal initiatives for taxis for the disabled.

In an economy that was doing well, workers should have benefitted more.

MDA welcomes Budget

The Malta Developers Association welcomed the Budget, which it said confirmed that the government’s policies were aimed at sustainable economic and fiscal continuity.

The measures announced would continue to incentivise investment in the property market and make it affordable in areas where regeneration and rehabilitation were sorely needed.

The Budget, it said, was aimed at helping the ever-increasing middle class while incentivising the industrious and enterprising.

“These are aims that MDA supports wholeheartedly,” the organisation said.