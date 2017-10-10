Advert
Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 13:02

€5.8m already spent on Dock One

20,000 square metres covered by project

Photo: Google Maps

€5.8 million has been spent on Dock One – €4.3 million of which was spent on landscaping, including pavements.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said that a further €900,000 were spent on the civil works, with the remainder being spent on other specific works.

Replying to a number of Parliamentary Questions, he said that the project covered just over 20,000 square metres.

