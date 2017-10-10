Advert
Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 06:06 by Alfred Brincat, Birkirkara

Mistakes

The above is a note that was attached to the gate leading to the President’s Palace at San Anton Garden. Spot the mistakes and then decide if this is what is expected from the top brass at the Office of the President.

