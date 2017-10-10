Ralway tunnel under Floriana open for visitors on Sunday

A section of the long disused Malta Railway tunnel under Floriana will be opened for viewing on Sunday.

The Malta Railway, linking Valletta to Rabat, was opened in 1883. It ran underground from the Valletta station (located below what is today Parliament House) all the way to Portes des Bombes, where it emerged from a tunnel under the bastions and proceeded to Hamrun, Sta Venera, Birkirkara, Attard and then under another tunnel below Rabat to emerge in Mtarfa valley.

The service ended in 1931 because of financial difficulties, made worse by the introduction of the tram and then buses and cars.

The Floriana tunnel can be accessed opposite Sarria Church, but going down to it may be difficult for the infirm.

Tours will be conducted by Paul Galea from the Malta Railway Foundation at 9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

