Advert
Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 11:29

Imports and exports drop in August

Trade deficit down to €176.7 million

Both imports and exports decreased by €110.9 million and €60.8 million in August, compared with a year earlier, with both drops primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

The National Statistics Office reported today that the trade deficit in August stood at €176.7 million, down by €50.1 million when compared to the corresponding month of 2016.

During the first eight months this year, the trade deficit widened by €215.7 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2016, reaching €2,281 million.

Both imports and exports showed decreases of €581.1 million and €796.8 million respectively. Lower imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which decreased by €731.4 million. This was partly outweighed by an increase of €129.9 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in chemicals (€594.9 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€231.5 million).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Dove faces boycott over ad showing black...

  2. Controversial Ryanair management culture

  3. Adding German equities in a portfolio

  4. Keeping the competition out

  5. Trading activity centred around MIA, BOV

  6. Richard Thaler wins Nobel Economics Prize

  7. BAE Systems to cut more than 1,000...

  8. Air Berlin flights to cease by October 28

  9. Shipping movements

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed