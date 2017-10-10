Imports and exports drop in August
Trade deficit down to €176.7 million
Both imports and exports decreased by €110.9 million and €60.8 million in August, compared with a year earlier, with both drops primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.
The National Statistics Office reported today that the trade deficit in August stood at €176.7 million, down by €50.1 million when compared to the corresponding month of 2016.
During the first eight months this year, the trade deficit widened by €215.7 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2016, reaching €2,281 million.
Both imports and exports showed decreases of €581.1 million and €796.8 million respectively. Lower imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which decreased by €731.4 million. This was partly outweighed by an increase of €129.9 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.
On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in chemicals (€594.9 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€231.5 million).
