Imports and exports drop in August

Both imports and exports decreased by €110.9 million and €60.8 million in August, compared with a year earlier, with both drops primarily due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

The National Statistics Office reported today that the trade deficit in August stood at €176.7 million, down by €50.1 million when compared to the corresponding month of 2016.

During the first eight months this year, the trade deficit widened by €215.7 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2016, reaching €2,281 million.

Both imports and exports showed decreases of €581.1 million and €796.8 million respectively. Lower imports were mainly due to machinery and transport equipment, which decreased by €731.4 million. This was partly outweighed by an increase of €129.9 million in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in chemicals (€594.9 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€231.5 million).