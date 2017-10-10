Rewards with every top up

GO’s Limitless Student Plan rewards students every time they top up with €10 or more. Customers topping up with €10 get their credit back and over and above are rewarded with unlimited calls and SMS to five favourite mobile numbers plus 500MB.

GO is also the only operator in Malta which is allowing students to use these benefits while travelling in the EU as well as in Malta. Additionally the Student Plan can now also be combined with a Home Pack community, adding even further benefits.

This year, GO is also introducing the MA-X bundle. For just €3 per week, this bundle gives students the opportunity to enjoy an extra 1GB of data as well as unlimited calls to five favourite numbers and SMS to any local network. As with the Limitless Student Plan, all availableMA-X benefits can also be used while roaming in the EU.

Students who switch to GO’s Limitless Student Plan will also be able to also get the MA-X bundle for free for the first three times.

“GO understands that student life requires constant and fast connectivity both with friends and the internet,” Daniela Bagnaschi, senior manager marketing, at GO plc, said.

“Our Student Plan is designed to cater for these needs and does so at a great price, together with additional rewards benefits on every top up.”