Money market report for the week ending October 6

On October 2, 2017, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO).

The operation was conducted on October 3, 2017, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €3.25 billion, €0.96 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On October 4, 2017, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.66 per cent.

Domestic Treasury Bill Market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, no auction was held by the Treasury. Since €18 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills now stands at €111.40 million.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

This week there will be no auctions for Treasury bills.