France appointment for local basketball referee
Local international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will, this week, start off his commitments in the European sphere for the new season.
In fact Vassallo will travel to France so that, on Wednesday 11th October, he will referee the game valid from Group A of the FIBA EuroLeague which will be played in the Palacium Arena in Lille between hosts ESBVA and the Polish champions Polkowice.
This is the first day of the group phase where sixteen teams are divided into two separate groups.
The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo, will consist of Konstatin Simonow (Germany) u Kaye Webb (Great Britain).
