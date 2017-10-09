Trial in Kim murder resuming with visit to Malaysian lab

The court in the trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader is due to move to a high-security laboratory on Monday as the case enters its second week.

The judge, prosecutors, defence lawyers and the Indonesian and Vietnamese suspects will visit the chemistry laboratory to examine samples of the women's clothing before they are formally submitted as evidence.

Such a move is not unusual in criminal cases in Malaysia, where judges often visit crime scenes.

In this case, the decision came after government chemist Raja Subramaniam told the court the nerve agent VX found on the clothing may still be active.

After the visit, defence lawyers are expected to cross-examine Raja, who testified last week that VX was found on the women's clothing as well as on Kim Jong Nam's face, eyes, clothing, and in his blood and urine samples.

This week, prosecutors say they will present airport security videos that show the two women carrying out the attack and indicate they knew they were handling poison.

Defence lawyers have said the women were duped by suspected North Korean agents into believing they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden camera TV show.

Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial last week to charges of murder that carry a mandatory death sentence if they are convicted.

Kim, the eldest son in the current generation of North Korea's dynastic rulers, was believed to be a family outcast who may have been perceived as a threat by the nation's leader, his youngest sibling Kim Jong Un.

VX is banned by an international treaty as a weapon of mass destruction but is believed to be part of North Korea's chemical weapons arsenal.