Spain seizes massive cocaine haul in Atlantic

Spanish authorities seized 3.8 tonnes of cocaine found in a hidden compartment of a tug-boat on Saturday.

Local Spanish media reported the market price of the confiscated cocaine would have exceeded €200 million.

The boat was en route from Colombia and was intercepted near the Canary Islands and Spanish police brought it to the port of Cadiz, where it was searched.

Police said seven crew members were detained.