Framework agreed for new Dutch coalition after 208 days of talks

The leaders of four Dutch parties have agreed on a draft programme for a new centre-right coalition government under prime minister Mark Rutte that will likely push policies further to the right.

Monday's accord follows 208 days of negotiations.

Centrist D66 leader Alexander Pechtold said, after years of austerity, the new government will reward voters with lower taxes.

"We are coming out of crisis, so we can invest, taxes can be lowered," Mr Pechtold told reporters.

Mr Rutte is expected to officially unveil the programme on Tuesday along with the leaders of the Christian Democrats, the D66 party and a faith-based party, the Christian Union.

The leaders spent a final morning checking the agreement before heading to their parliamentary offices to present it to their parties' politicians, who could still suggest minor amendments.

The March 15 election gave the coalition a narrow one-seat majority in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament and ended Mr Rutte's alliance with the centre-left Labour Party.

"I am very happy," said Mr Rutte, who is in line to form his third ruling coalition.

"Precisely on the day that this (government) formation is overtaking the longest previous formation we have ... a negotiators' agreement."

The four parties' negotiators attempted to hammer out an agreement that will offer something to all of their lawmakers.

"That is why we spent a lot of time on the content and I think that's the reason that it's a solid deal," said Mr Pechtold.

Once the deal has been formally presented, Mr Rutte, of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, will have to begin appointing ministers to his new administration.

The coalition is expected to be finalised and sworn in later this month by the Dutch king.