Spanish guitar classics

Classical guitarist Bernard Catania (picture) will tomorrow perform guitar music from a wide-ranging repertoire which covers the baroque, Spanish, Latin-American and contemporary classical music.

He will be performing works by Isaac Albeniz, Francisco Tarrega, Enrique Granados, Jaoquin Turin and Gaspar Sanz, among others.

The concert will be held at the oratory of St Francis church, in Republic Street, Valletta.

The baroque oratory was originally the friars’ refectory. Over the years, it had been transformed into an oratory; hence baroque paintings, an elaborate gilded altarpiece and monks’ benches beautifully adorn it. The oratory is usually closed to the public and the lunchtime concerts provide a unique chance to visit and enjoy the chapel.

Presently, it is hosting weekly music recitals every Tuesday, showcasing some of the best musicians on the island.

The events raise funds for the Franciscan church.

The performance is being held tomorrow at noon. Tickets can be bought from the venue itself half an hour before the concert starts. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to ba[email protected].